Will Union Budget 2026 happen on a Sunday?
Business
India's Union Budget 2026, usually presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, might face a scheduling twist this year since that date falls on a Sunday.
While Parliament can meet on Sundays, the final call will come from the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, according to Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Why does the budget date matter—and have Sundays been used before?
Since 2017, presenting the budget on February 1 helps kick off the new financial year smoothly for everyone—businesses and individuals alike.
And if you're wondering about Sunday sessions: Parliament has done it before, like during COVID-19 in 2020 and for special occasions.
So, a Sunday budget isn't totally off the table!