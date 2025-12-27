Warren Buffett is stepping down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO
Warren Buffett, the iconic investor behind Berkshire Hathaway, announced earlier this year that he's retiring as CEO at the end of 2025.
Greg Abel, currently vice-chair, will take over on January 1.
Buffett turned a struggling textile business into a global powerhouse known for smart investments and letting leaders run their own companies.
How Buffett changed the game (and gave back)
Buffett's big move into insurance in the '60s set off decades of bold acquisitions—think GEICO and Borsheims.
He always looked for undervalued companies with strong teams and played the long game.
Beyond investing, he's made philanthropy a priority—recently donating $1.3 billion in Berkshire stock to his kids' foundations—and built a legacy around patience, discipline, and ethics that'll keep shaping Berkshire even after he steps down.