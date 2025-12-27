Warren Buffett is stepping down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO

How Buffett changed the game (and gave back)

Buffett's big move into insurance in the '60s set off decades of bold acquisitions—think GEICO and Borsheims.

He always looked for undervalued companies with strong teams and played the long game.

Beyond investing, he's made philanthropy a priority—recently donating $1.3 billion in Berkshire stock to his kids' foundations—and built a legacy around patience, discipline, and ethics that'll keep shaping Berkshire even after he steps down.