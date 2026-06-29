Dunzo co-founder's new AI start-up automates your household tasks
What's the story
Kabeer Biswas, the co-founder of Dunzo, has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) start-up called M. The company aims to automate household tasks, starting with the kitchen. Biswas believes that while quick commerce has solved the physical effort of running a household, there is still mental labor involved in managing everyday chores. M seeks to tackle this invisible coordination within homes by offering an AI-powered operating layer for households.
Unique strategy
How M works
M, Biswas's new start-up, is currently available on WhatsApp. When a new customer signs up, the team visits their home and learns about its functioning. This includes details like who cooks or cleans, dietary preferences, and grocery platforms used by the household. The information becomes an operating manual for that particular household. Every evening, M creates a meal plan for the next day based on these details.
AI capabilities
AI-powered communication
The AI behind M handles all communication with the household staff, including cooks. It can understand voice notes in multiple Indian languages and respond accordingly. For instance, if a cook asks for coriander, refined oil, bread, and coffee via a voice note, M understands the request and remembers the preferred brands of these items. The long-term goal is to automate this entire process without any human intervention.
Growth strategy
Integrating with consumer internet services
Biswas envisions M as a solution for automating every repetitive workflow in homes by integrating with consumer internet services. The start-up is working on integrating APIs from apps across quick commerce, food delivery, e-commerce, and payments. This would allow the AI to go from recommending actions to executing them. Currently serving around 150 households in Bengaluru with a monthly retention rate of over 90%, M hopes to expand its reach significantly in the coming months.
User focus
M's approach to household staff
M doesn't aim to replace household staff. Instead, it wants to be the layer between them and the family, managing instructions, recipes, grocery planning and routine coordination. This makes the cook the primary user of the product. Biswas said, "After you're onboarded on M, you shouldn't have to manage your kitchen at all. You shouldn't have to answer the question, 'What will be made today?' Everything after that, checking inventory, ordering ingredients and coordinating with cook, gets taken care of."
Future outlook
Future of M and the role of AI
The long-term vision for M is to build a standalone application that can handle multiple household workflows from a single interface. However, scaling this process will require more automation than what exists today. Biswas acknowledged the gaps in technology but believes that AI agents will eventually be able to hold identities, transact independently and interact seamlessly with digital services.