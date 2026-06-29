Dunzo co-founder's new AI start-up automates your household tasks

User focus

M's approach to household staff

M doesn't aim to replace household staff. Instead, it wants to be the layer between them and the family, managing instructions, recipes, grocery planning and routine coordination. This makes the cook the primary user of the product. Biswas said, "After you're onboarded on M, you shouldn't have to manage your kitchen at all. You shouldn't have to answer the question, 'What will be made today?' Everything after that, checking inventory, ordering ingredients and coordinating with cook, gets taken care of."