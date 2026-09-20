Mehli Mistry opposes using TEDT corpus for Tata chairmanship dispute

Mehli Mistry, a trustee at Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), isn't happy about the possible use of TEDT's corpus for legal battles in the ongoing clash between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

The main issue? Whether N Chandrasekaran should stay on as chairman.

In an email to the CEO, Mistry made it clear: TEDT shouldn't be footing these legal bills.