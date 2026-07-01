MEIL and Analog to bring physical intelligence technology to India
Business
Hyderabad's MEIL and Abu Dhabi's Analog are joining forces to introduce "Physical Intelligence" tech in India: think machines that can actually learn and adapt in the real world.
The plan is to shake up everything from transport and robotics to smart cities and public safety.
MEIL and Analog support Hyderabad innovation
MEIL's PV Krishna Reddy says smarter infrastructure is key for progress, while Analog's Alex Kipman is excited about India's engineering talent.
Beyond new tech, the partnership will invest in research, skill-building, and growing a local innovation ecosystem, giving Hyderabad an even bigger spot on the global tech map.