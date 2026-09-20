MeitY, finance ministry to tackle customs delays slowing semiconductor plants

Bringing in semiconductors is not simple: it involves several government departments, which means more paperwork and higher costs.

As Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY, notes, even when Customs itself clears most consignments through a risk-based system, a consignment being selected for examination can impose a high cost on semiconductor companies.

The Department of Revenue said it would work with other ministries to simplify these rules. They are counting on feedback from the industry itself to cut through the red tape and make India's chip supply chain stronger.