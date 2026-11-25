MeitY Secretary S Krishnan: US chip export rules spare India
India doesn't need to worry about the latest US restrictions on advanced chip exports.
According to MeitY Secretary S Krishnan, these rules target data centers and security risks, not India, since the US sees us as a "trusted partner."
So, no major impact here.
Firms seek India Semiconductor Mission 2.0
Krishnan also highlighted that more than 200 companies had expressed interest in India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and were in the process of preparing their detailed applications, showing how serious India is about building its own chip industry.
Plus, he called Chariot One, a text-to-speech model by Indian Stanford grads, a matter of pride.