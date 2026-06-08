Memory chip boom lifts South Korea, Taiwan markets past India
Thanks to a huge global demand for memory chips, key for powering AI, South Korea's and Taiwan's stock markets have jumped past India's in value.
Investors are pouring money into these tech-heavy markets, while India is losing out because of a conflict in West Asia and not having a clear plan for AI investments.
South Korea and Taiwan markets vulnerable
Both countries are riding the wave of the AI boom, with their economies boosted by chip production.
But their heavy focus on tech means their markets could be vulnerable if things shift.
Speculation is high, so there could be bumps ahead as global bond yields rise.
India sees limited investor interest
India isn't seeing much investor love right now due to normalized valuations and fewer AI opportunities.
Still, its more varied economy gives it long-term promise, especially if it can attract chip manufacturing from abroad.
If energy prices settle down, India might catch up eventually, but it's not likely to happen soon.