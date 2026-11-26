Memory chip shortages deepen as AI demand drives 10x prices
The world is running low on memory chips, thanks to booming demand from AI data centers.
It has gotten so intense that some company executives are flying to South Korea, setting up "war rooms," and even hunting for chips on eBay as prices have jumped up to 10 times in just a year.
Shortages could last until 2028
Because of the chip crunch, gadgets like MacBooks, Xbox consoles, and Echo Dots are getting pricier.
Companies are hustling, negotiating hard with suppliers, and taking big financial steps just to keep stock moving.
And do not expect relief soon: Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron cannot ramp up fast enough, so shortages could stick around until 2028, even with new factories boosting production by 50%.