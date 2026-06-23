Menlo Ventures launches $3 billion fund, expands into later-stage investing

Anthropic growth prompts Menlo hires

Menlo's focus on AI really took off after investing $500 million in Anthropic back in 2024 (and another $500 million soon after), which has grown to nearly $14 billion. Managing Partner Shawn Carolan called it a "bet-the-firm moment."

Still, Menlo isn't cruising; it's up against tough competition and rising prices for top AI startups.

To stay ahead, it has brought in new talent like early Glean Technologies Inc. engineer Deedy Das and Atlassian's former Chief Product Officer Joff Redfern to help spot fresh opportunities in this fast-changing landscape.