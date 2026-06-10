Mercado Libre announces largest $4.6 billion investment in Mexico

Marcelo Ebrard projects around 8,000 jobs

Pedro Rivas from Mercado Pago says this is their largest annual spend yet, aimed at expanding e-commerce, building up delivery networks, and making financial services easier to access across the country.

Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard added that this move should create around 8,000 new jobs, a big jump from last year's $3.4 billion investment, showing just how important Mexico is to Mercado Libre's future plans.