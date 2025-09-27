Mercedes spins off its Silicon Valley chip team into startup
Mercedes-Benz just launched Athos Silicon, a new independent company born from its Silicon Valley chip team.
Athos will design energy-efficient and super-safe chips for Level 3 and 4 self-driving cars, and will now work with multiple automakers—not just Mercedes.
Athos's chips use clever 'chiplet' tech
Athos's chips use clever "chiplet" tech to deliver the power needed for autonomous driving while using 10-20 times less energy than traditional setups—a big win for electric vehicles trying to save battery life.
By going solo, Athos can sell its tech to lots of car brands, helping cut costs and speed up innovation across the industry.
Athos aims to attract outside investors while staying neutral
Charnjiv Bangar is CEO of Athos Silicon. He calls electricity "a new currency" in mobility, showing how crucial efficiency is for EVs today.
Based in Santa Clara, Athos aims to attract outside investors while staying neutral so it can work with any automaker—not just Mercedes-Benz.