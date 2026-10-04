Merchants to pay 0.4% MDR on UPI P2M above ₹2,000

UPI payments are getting a tweak: starting October 15, 2026, new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) fees will kick in for eligible Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments above ₹2,000.

If you pay over ₹2,000 at a shop or online store, the merchant, not you, will pay an MDR of 0.4%.

This move is all about updating how merchants are charged on UPI.