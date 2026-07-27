Merck grants royalty free Alimatravir licenses for 129 countries
Merck, also called MSD, is joining forces with four Indian companies and three from sub-Saharan Africa to make its new once-a-month HIV prevention pill, Alimatravir, more accessible.
The agreements let these manufacturers produce generic versions royalty-free, aiming to reach 129 low- and middle-income countries where most new HIV cases happen.
Licenses agreed before Phase 3 enrollment
This move is pretty groundbreaking: Aurobindo Pharma points out it's the first time such deals have been made before Phase 3 trial enrollment is completed.
Merck says it's working closely with partners to boost supply in places that need it most.
As Aurobindo's Umesh K puts it, "Through this voluntary licensing agreement, we look forward to making alimatravir available across eligible low- and middle-income countries, subject to successful development and regulatory approvals, helping strengthen global efforts toward HIV prevention."