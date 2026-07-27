Merck grants royalty free Alimatravir licenses for 129 countries

This move is pretty groundbreaking: Aurobindo Pharma points out it's the first time such deals have been made before Phase 3 trial enrollment is completed.

Merck says it's working closely with partners to boost supply in places that need it most.

As Aurobindo's Umesh K puts it, "Through this voluntary licensing agreement, we look forward to making alimatravir available across eligible low- and middle-income countries, subject to successful development and regulatory approvals, helping strengthen global efforts toward HIV prevention."