Mercor hacked via LiteLLM flaw, OpenAI Anthropic data at risk
Mercor, a San Francisco AI company, just revealed it was hacked, putting sensitive information from big clients like OpenAI and Anthropic at risk.
The breach happened through a flaw in the LiteLLM project and included material referencing Slack data, shining a light on how vulnerable AI companies can be when they rely on outside contractors.
Lawsuits hit Mercor, Meta pauses work
The fallout has been quick: five lawsuits have already been filed against Mercor over privacy violations, adding to previous legal trouble about how they treat contractors.
Meta has paused work with Mercor while security is being reviewed.
The whole situation is sparking new worries about data safety and whether using underpaid contract workers is really sustainable or fair in the fast-moving world of AI.