The Indian government's ongoing merger of certain public sector banks will bring in a range of sweeping changes for customers of eight banks starting today (April 1). Depending on the bank, customers will need to keep track of changes in their account number, cheque book, cards, Indian Financial System Code (IFSC) and Magnetic Ink Character Recognition Code (MICR). Here's everything you need to know.

Details Old checkbooks could be worthless come April 1

Beginning April 1, checkbooks of most banks getting merged will be invalid, meaning that customers will need to get new chequebooks from anchor banks—the banks that other banks will get merged into. However, some banks like Syndicate Bank could extend this deadline. IFSC and MICR codes, needed for money transfers, might stay the same or change depending on the bank.

Information What exactly is an anchor bank?

Anchor banks are larger public sector banks that act as vessels for the merger of smaller banks and help the consolidation process along. They are banks that retain their core identities and their customers face relatively fewer changes in terms of banking.

Interest rates No change to fixed deposit interest rates for now

While banks are unlikely to tinker with interest rates on fixed deposits immediately, anchor banks will likely align them with their existing rates eventually. With most banks, customers can continue to use their old cards till expiry, following which the new bank's cards would be issued. It will be imperative for customers to keep track of individual banks as the mergers take effect.

Mammoth merger India eyes four mega banks

The government began the process of merging ten public sector banks in 2019 in a bid to reduce their number, aiming to create three or four large banks. The number of banks will drop to 12 from 21 currently. According to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the merger will help banks manage capital more efficiently with an emphasis on ironing out bad loans

Heavy investment Government has infused Rs. 55,000 crore in PSBs