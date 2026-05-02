Meta acquires AI robotics start-up to boost humanoid efforts

Meta has acquired Assured Robot Intelligence. The start-up specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) models for robots. The acquisition was confirmed by a Meta spokesperson on Friday. However, the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed. Assured Robot Intelligence is described as being at the frontier of robotic intelligence designed to enable robots to understand, predict, and adapt to human behaviors in complex and dynamic environments.

Team integration Assured team to join Meta's Superintelligence Labs The entire team from Assured Robot Intelligence, including its co-founders Lerrel Pinto and Xiaolong Wang, will be joining Meta's Superintelligence Labs research division. They will work closely with the Meta Robotics Studio, a team that was established last year to develop the underlying technology for humanoid robots. This integration is part of Meta's larger strategy to invest in humanoids, robots that can move and assist like humans.

Information Industry experience of the Assured co-founders Before co-founding Assured Robot Intelligence, Wang was a researcher at NVIDIA Corporation, while Pinto co-founded Fauna Robotics. Amazon acquired Fauna in March to boost its humanoid robot efforts. The expertise of these industry veterans will be instrumental in Meta's journey toward developing advanced humanoid technology.

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Team contribution Enhancing Meta's robotics division The team from Assured Robot Intelligence, which is mostly based in San Diego and New York, will bring its expertise to Meta. A spokesperson for the social media giant said they will help design models and capabilities for robot control and self-learning. This will be key in developing whole-body humanoid control systems. The integration of this team is expected to greatly enhance Meta's robotics division.

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