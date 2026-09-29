Meta and Firmus to deploy NVIDIA DSX across Southeast Asia
Business
Meta is joining forces with Australian company Firmus to ramp up AI computing across Southeast Asia.
They'll be using NVIDIA's full-stack DSX platform in Firmus's data centers, which should give Meta's AI research and model training a serious upgrade.
The financial details are still under wraps.
Firmus prepares $5 billion Australian IPO
Firmus is also gearing up for a massive $5 billion IPO, potentially Australia's second-largest ever.
This partnership builds on their earlier work together at Firmus's Melbourne center, home to the largest deployment of Blackwell Ultra systems in the Southern Hemisphere.
With this move, both companies are looking to strengthen their presence and push the boundaries of AI innovation in the region.