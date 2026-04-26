Meta and Microsoft announce 20,000-plus job cuts amid AI shift

Tech layoffs meet strong AI demand

Since 2020, nearly 900,000 tech jobs have disappeared, with another 92,000 gone just this year. Big names like Nike and Snap are also cutting back.

But even with all these layoffs, there's still a strong demand for people who can build or work with AI.

Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet are together expected to spend nearly $700 billion this year on AI infrastructure, so if you're thinking about a tech career, it might be time to brush up on your machine learning skills.