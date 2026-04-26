Meta and Microsoft announce 20,000-plus job cuts amid AI shift
Meta and Microsoft announced more than 20,000 potential job cuts this week as they shift their focus (and budgets) toward artificial intelligence.
Meta's trimming about 8,000 roles and leaving another 6,000 spots unfilled, while Microsoft is offering buyouts to some US staff.
It's all part of a bigger move across tech: less traditional IT hiring, more investment in AI.
Tech layoffs meet strong AI demand
Since 2020, nearly 900,000 tech jobs have disappeared, with another 92,000 gone just this year. Big names like Nike and Snap are also cutting back.
But even with all these layoffs, there's still a strong demand for people who can build or work with AI.
Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet are together expected to spend nearly $700 billion this year on AI infrastructure, so if you're thinking about a tech career, it might be time to brush up on your machine learning skills.