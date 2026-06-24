Meta and Microsoft fuel $850 billion data center lease wave

Microsoft adds $41B after leasing pause

Microsoft just added $41 billion in new lease commitments, bumping its total to nearly $197 billion, after taking a pause on its leasing activity through much of 2025.

Its latest project? A giant server farm in west Texas with Chevron.

Amazon chipped in another $10 billion but slowed down compared to last quarter.

Meanwhile, Oracle's commitments slightly declined, while CoreWeave's remained flat.

All these investments will roll out over the next 20 years, powering everything from semiconductors to energy resources for the tech that keeps us connected.