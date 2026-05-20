Meta begins laying off 8,000 employees

The latest round of job cuts will mainly affect Meta's engineering and product teams. The company is encouraging its staff to work from home during this period. According to reports, more layoffs could be possible later this year. On Monday, Meta had announced that some 7,000 workers have been reassigned to new AI-focused initiatives including products and agents.

Strategy

Meta has committed over $100 billion to AI

Meta has committed over $100 billion to AI capital expenditures this year. The company's head of people, Janelle Gale, said in the internal memo that many organizations can now operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams. She believes this will make them more productive and make work more rewarding. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made AI a top priority for the company, leading to changes in its workforce and operations.