Meta begins laying off 8,000 employees
What's the story
Meta Platforms has started laying off around 8,000 employees worldwide as part of a restructuring process. The move is aimed at improving efficiency and cutting costs while investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI). The company began the layoff process on Wednesday morning, starting with its Singapore office. Employees were informed about the job cuts via an internal memo.
Impact
Layoffs to primarily impact engineering and product teams
The latest round of job cuts will mainly affect Meta's engineering and product teams. The company is encouraging its staff to work from home during this period. According to reports, more layoffs could be possible later this year. On Monday, Meta had announced that some 7,000 workers have been reassigned to new AI-focused initiatives including products and agents.
Strategy
Meta has committed over $100 billion to AI
Meta has committed over $100 billion to AI capital expenditures this year. The company's head of people, Janelle Gale, said in the internal memo that many organizations can now operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams. She believes this will make them more productive and make work more rewarding. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made AI a top priority for the company, leading to changes in its workforce and operations.