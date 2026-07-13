Mark Zuckerberg becomes world's 5th-richest person
What's the story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become the fifth-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth has jumped by over $13 billion on July 10, taking it to some $237 billion. The surge is largely due to a sharp rise in Meta's share price amid investor optimism about the company's AI strategy and future growth prospects.
Market response
Meta's share price surge
Meta's shares have witnessed a massive spike in recent days, rising from around $540 earlier this month to nearly $669.
The surge was triggered by a Bloomberg report that the company is considering monetizing excess computing capacity from its data centers.
If executed, this strategy could rake in billions of dollars in revenue for Meta from its existing infrastructure.
Tech advancements
AI products and custom chip development
In recent weeks, Meta has also unveiled several AI products. The company recently launched Muse Image generator and Muse Spark 1.1, an AI model for coding and agent tasks.
It is also gearing up to launch its own custom AI chip with Broadcom in September, planning to deploy up to 1GW of these chips over time.
Future projections
Analysts' expectations for Meta's earnings report
Wall Street analysts are optimistic about Meta's future, with the average price target for its shares being $827. This is significantly higher than the current share price.
The company's next earnings report, due on July 29, is also highly anticipated by investors.
Analysts expect Meta to post quarterly revenue of around $60 billion, nearly a 27% increase from last year.