Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says AI will not end work
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is staying positive about AI and jobs, even after Meta's recent layoffs.
In a blog post, he talked about "superintelligence" (AI that's smarter than humans) and said he doesn't get why anyone would want to build an AI future that wipes out most jobs.
Instead, he sees big changes ahead, but not the end of work.
Meta invests $145 billion in AI
Zuckerberg pointed out that new tech always brings new careers, like how app developers and EV technicians didn't exist before.
He thinks AI could lead to roles like custom product designers or biologists making personalized treatments.
Even though Meta let go of 8,000 employees recently, it's investing $145 billion in AI this year, betting that innovation will open up more opportunities rather than just automate people out of work.