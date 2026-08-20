Meta faces US trial over youth addiction amid weakening finances
Business
Meta, the company behind Instagram and Facebook, is in court over claims it made its platforms addictive for young people.
US states say Meta misled the public and designed the apps to encourage compulsive use among young users.
The trial kicked off on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at a time when Meta's finances are already looking shaky.
Potential $1.4T penalties threaten Meta
If Meta loses, it could be hit with up to $1.4 trillion in penalties, about as much as the entire company is worth.
All this comes as Meta's stock keeps dropping (down 17% this year), while the rest of tech stocks are mostly up.
Heavy spending on AI and ongoing legal troubles aren't helping investor confidence either.