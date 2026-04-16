Meta hires Joshua Gross from Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab
Business
Meta just brought on Joshua Gross, a founding engineer from Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab, to boost its Superintelligence Labs.
Gross played a big role in building the startup's main AI product and is now the fifth core member from that team to join Meta.
This move shows Meta is serious about stacking its team with top AI minds.
Tech firms compete for AI talent
Instead of buying out Thinking Machines Lab, Meta chose to recruit its top engineers, highlighting how tech giants and startups are competing hard for skilled AI talent.
As more experienced engineers move between companies, it's clear that having the right people is key for staying ahead in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence.