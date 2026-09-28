Meta invests $14.3B for 49% of Scale AI, hires Wang
Business
Meta agreed to invest $14.3 billion for a 49% stake in Scale AI, a major move that values the startup at about $29 billion.
Scale AI, co-founded by Alexandr Wang and Lucy Guo back in 2016, is behind the data that trains today's hottest AI tech.
With this deal, Wang took a senior role focused on Meta's artificial intelligence efforts.
MIT dropout Wang cofounded Scale AI
Wang was born in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and was studying computer science and math at MIT before dropping out to launch Scale AI with Lucy Guo.
What started as a data-labeling service quickly became essential for big tech companies building smarter machines, showing just how fast things can change when you bet on what's next in tech.