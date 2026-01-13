Meta is cutting 1,500 jobs from its VR division

What's next for Meta's VR plans?

Even though Meta Quest headsets sold well over the holidays, their social VR world Horizon Worlds didn't catch on as hoped.

Now, Meta is focusing on building a lighter VR headset expected in 2026 or 2027 and dropping plans to share its Horizon OS with other companies.

CTO Andrew Bosworth is reportedly calling a key meeting on January 14, likely to publicly announce the changes to Reality Labs.