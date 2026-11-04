Meta launches 1st euro bond sale and plans $15B offering
Business
Meta (yep, the folks behind Facebook) just launched its first-ever bond sale in euros. The goal? To help pay for big projects in AI and tech infrastructure.
Alongside this, Meta's also planning a $15 billion bond sale in US dollars; basically, they're raising cash to keep growing fast.
Meta shares steady despite market pressure
This euro bond deal, managed by Citi and Morgan Stanley, lets investors choose bonds lasting anywhere from four to 38 years.
It follows a similar move by Google's parent company Alphabet, showing that big tech is looking at Europe for funding lately.
Even with recent stock market dips and more regulatory pressure after the US elections, Meta's shares have stayed steady, suggesting the market is on board with these new money moves.