Meta launches new enterprise platform with MongoDB CEO at helm
What's the story
Meta Platforms has hired CJ Desai, the former CEO of MongoDB, as its new Chief Enterprise Platform Officer. Desai will report directly to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta. He will head the company's new Meta Enterprise Platform for businesses. Before joining MongoDB less than a year ago, Desai was Cloudflare's President of Product and Engineering.
Market reaction
MongoDB's stock takes a hit; interim CEO appointed
Desai's appointment at Meta has caused a major dip in MongoDB's stock, which fell 14% in premarket trading.
The company has now appointed Dev Ittycheria as its interim President and CEO.
Ittycheria had previously served as the CEO of MongoDB for 11 years before being succeeded by Desai in November 2025.
Future plans
Meta's vision for enterprise platform and AI integration
Meta's vision for the new enterprise platform is to bring its full technology stack, including Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, Muse Code, and more.
The idea is to help businesses and developers grow.
This move highlights Meta's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for enterprises and its focus on leveraging AI technology in business applications.
Business strategy
Meta's AI assistant gains popularity, signals shift toward AI tools
Meta is making a major shift toward new AI tools, hoping to please investors.
The company recently launched its Muse personal AI assistant, which has already topped OpenAI's ChatGPT as the most popular free iOS app.
This shows Meta's commitment to expanding its presence in the AI space and providing innovative solutions for businesses.