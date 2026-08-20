Meta launches Startup School to help early-stage Indian brands scale
What's the story
Meta has announced the launch of the 'Meta Startup School,' to help early-stage consumer brands in India. The three-month-long program will focus on improving their digital growth strategies and scaling their businesses using Meta's platforms, advertising solutions, and AI-powered tools. The first cohort will start on September 1 with 200 such brands across different funding stages.
Support structure
What will the program offer?
The Meta Startup School will offer a mix of structured learning sessions and practical support from agency partners, venture capital firms, and industry experts.
Participating start-ups will get three months of free consultation from these agency partners without any retainer fees.
The sessions will focus on Meta's advertising tools and platform solutions to help improve campaign performance, customer acquisition, and business growth.
Advanced guidance
Interaction with VC firms, industry experts
Meta will also guide the start-ups on how to use its AI-powered tools for improving marketing and advertising efforts.
The first cohort includes Fireside Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, and V3 Ventures, with more VC firms expected to join as the program expands.
Participating businesses will also get a chance to interact with investors and industry specialists before ending with a demo day where they can showcase their progress.
Skill development
Who can apply for the program?
The program specifically targets early-stage consumer brands that are just starting to use Meta's platforms for revenue scaling.
Businesses applying for the first cohort should not be directly managed by Meta or already working with an agency.
The initiative is aimed at addressing a common challenge faced by many young consumer businesses: the need for digital skills and marketing capabilities to turn early traction into sustainable growth.