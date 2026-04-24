Meta lays off 8,000 employees to focus on AI

Meta Platforms has confirmed plans to lay off nearly 8,000 employees or about 10% of its workforce. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to focus more on artificial intelligence (AI). The layoffs will start from May 20 and coincide with the cancellation of hiring for around 6,000 open positions.

Strategic pivot Layoffs part of Meta's restructuring strategy The decision to lay off employees is part of Meta's larger restructuring strategy. The company wants to focus more on generative AI, an area where it has been lagging behind competitors like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. This isn't the first time Meta has made such a move; it previously cut around 10% of its metaverse staff in January and hundreds more across various teams in March.

Operational changes Shift toward AI-driven content moderation Along with the layoffs, Meta is also reducing its reliance on third-party contractors. The company plans to use AI-driven systems for content moderation instead of human workers. This move comes as part of a broader trend in the tech industry where companies are reshaping their strategies in response to the growing importance of AI technology.

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Workforce trends Decline in Meta's workforce Meta's workforce has been declining since the pandemic-era hiring boom. The company had 78,865 employees at the end of December, down from 86,482 a year ago. This is a far cry from its headcount of 58,604 at the end of 2020. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is leading these changes with a focus on strengthening Meta's AI capabilities.

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