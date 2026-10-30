Meta loses appeal in French court over news content transparency
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) just lost its appeal in a French court over how it handles news content.
The court says Meta must work with French media outlets, be transparent about its platform revenues, and share details on how it uses protected news stories.
This all comes after Meta stopped paying French publishers when their agreement expired in 2024, and French media have received no payment since 2025.
French watchdog told Meta restart talks
The court also warned that Meta's actions could count as abusing its dominant position online.
France's competition watchdog had already told Meta to restart talks with publishers and not make their content harder to find.
Media groups like DVP, which represents big names like Le Monde, are backing the ruling, saying DVP chairman of the board Jean-Marie Cavada will continue to doggedly defend its members' interests with the Competition Authority and through negotiations with Meta.