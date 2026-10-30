Meta loses French court appeal over payments for publishers' rights
What's the story
Meta Platforms has lost its appeals against interim measures imposed by French regulators over media organizations' publishing rights. The ruling was made by the Paris Court of Appeals on Thursday. The case is part of a larger trend of tech companies and publishers being embroiled in legal disputes over content shared on social media or used for artificial intelligence (AI) training.
Legal framework
Media organizations haven't received any payments from Meta since 2025
European Union (EU) law permits print media to demand payment for the digital use of their content. France has been actively enforcing these EU rules.
A previous agreement between Meta and press associations on the amount payable expired in 2024, with no new agreement reached since then.
French media organizations haven't received any payments from Meta since 2025.
Regulatory action
Press associations approached France's competition authority
The press associations have now approached France's competition authority, which has issued two interim measures against Meta in July.
These measures require the tech giant to resume negotiations with media groups, disclose information about its social media platforms' revenue, and usage of protected content, and not degrade how press content is displayed.
Meta appealed these decisions in August but the court rejected them on Thursday.
Ruling details
Meta expressed disappointment over the ruling
The court stated that "The Court concluded that Meta's practices, specifically regarding the methods used to determine the amounts payable as 'neighboring rights' to press publishers, may constitute an abuse of a dominant position, which is prohibited under both European and French competition law,"
A Meta spokesperson expressed disappointment over the ruling but said they will continue to comply with interim measures and negotiate in good faith.
Response to ruling
DVP welcomed court's decision
DVP, one of the media associations that includes French newspapers Le Monde and Les Echos, welcomed the court's decision.
"DVP will continue to doggedly defend its members' interests with the Competition Authority and through negotiations with Meta," said DVP Chairman of the Board Jean-Marie Cavada.
This shows a strong commitment from media organizations in France to protect their publishing rights against tech giants like Meta.