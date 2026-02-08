Meta could hit $4T market cap by 2032

US-based financial advisory firm, Motley Fool, has predicted that Meta Platforms could join the $4 trillion club by 2032. The prediction is based on the company's strong momentum factor and its six-year outlook. Currently, only tech giants like NVIDIA , Apple, and Alphabet have crossed the $4 trillion mark in market capitalization.

Revenue growth Revenue beats analyst expectations Despite a dip in its stock price after Q3 2025 earnings, Meta's revenue has grown by 24% YoY to $59.9 billion, beating analyst expectations. The company's future guidance is also optimistic with first-quarter revenue expected between $53.5-56.5 billion, indicating a nearly 30% increase from the same period last year. However, hitting the $4 trillion mcap would require a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% over five years.

Business strategy AI integration and economic slowdown risks The Motley Fool report highlights that Meta is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to expand monetization opportunities and boost engagement across its platforms. This strategy is aimed at driving higher ad revenues. However, the company also faces some challenges. An economic slowdown resulting in reduced ad budgets could potentially impact Meta's stock price negatively.

