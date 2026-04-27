Meta partners with Overview Energy to beam solar from space

Overview Energy targets 1st launch 2028

Overview Energy is aiming to launch a satellite by January 2028, and expects to begin launching the fleet in 2030, with a goal of eventually flying 1,000 spacecraft.

Instead of risky lasers or microwaves, they plan to use safer near-infrared beams for energy transfer.

Meta's already locked in up to 1 gigawatt of this future power source. If all goes well, this could mean cleaner energy around the clock, not just for Meta, but as a new way forward for renewable power everywhere.