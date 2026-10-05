Meta parts ways with Virtue AI citing working style differences
Business
Meta has split from Virtue AI, a security-focused startup it brought on just four months ago.
The reason? According to Meta's Andy Stone, it came down to differences in working styles.
Even with this quick exit, Meta says it's still all in on making AI safer and tackling big risks in the field.
Virtue AI joined Meta's safety effort
Virtue AI joined Meta to help build tools for spotting and managing risks in artificial intelligence: think automated testing and better oversight.
They'd previously worked with names like Anthropic, OpenAI, and the Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
Despite the short stint together, Meta says its push for safer, more reliable AI isn't slowing down.