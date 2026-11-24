Meta pauses issuing non-voting Class C shares after lawsuit
Meta has hit pause on its plan to launch a new class of non-voting shares (Class C) after shareholders took them to court.
The lawsuit, now in Delaware, challenges Meta's proposed recapitalisation / plan to create a new class of non-voting Class C common stock while letting Mark Zuckerberg keep tight control over the company.
Meta may delay $60 billion sale
With the trial set for April 2027, Meta won't issue these shares anytime soon, which could delay a massive planned $60 billion at-the-market stock sale program intended to help fund its artificial intelligence investments.
For now, Meta is investing heavily in advanced chips and data centers as it tries to catch up with AI leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic.