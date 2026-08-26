Meta pauses Project OT AI layoffs after employees push back
Meta (yes, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) put the brakes on its plan to replace a huge chunk of its staff with AI.
The project, called Project OT, was set to reduce the size of some teams by up to 60%.
After one round of layoffs in May, employees pushed back hard, and since the AI tools weren't actually making things much better, Meta decided not to go ahead with more cuts.
Mark Zuckerberg pivots AI to augmentation
The idea of being replaced by AI really shook people at Meta, dropping employee approval ratings to just 55%.
Even though coding activity went up with the new tech, it mostly caused disruptions and didn't boost real productivity.
Seeing all this, CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted the tech wasn't ready and shifted gears, now focusing on using AI to help employees out instead of replacing them.
The new plan? Keep jobs stable and encourage better teamwork going forward.