Meta's chief global affairs officer to quit after 15 years
What's the story
Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer, Joel Kaplan, is set to leave the company next year. The decision comes after a 15-year-long tenure at the tech giant. A spokesperson for Meta confirmed the news to Reuters. Following Kaplan's departure, Vice Chairman Dina Powell McCormick will take over external affairs as part of her responsibilities.
Timing
Departure ahead of US midterm elections
Kaplan's exit comes ahead of November 3 midterm elections. The timing is significant. Kaplan was promoted to Meta's top policy role in January last year, amid a series of controversial decisions by the social media giant including rolling back US fact-checking and ending diversity initiatives.
Background
Kaplan's career at Meta and previous roles
A veteran Republican strategist, Kaplan was deputy chief of staff for policy in George W. Bush's administration.
He joined Meta in 2011 as VP of US public policy and later became VP of global public policy in 2014.
Kaplan has not revealed any plans for his next career move after leaving the company next year.
Legacy
McCormick to take over external affairs
Kaplan has been a key adviser to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
He was promoted to Chief Global Affairs Officer in January last year, amid Donald Trump's administration.
McCormick will now take over external affairs as part of her responsibilities at Meta.
The company is also facing questions over AI's impacts, with concerns growing over safety and the industry's expanding footprint among local communities.