Why Meta is selling stocks worth almost $35B
What's the story
Meta Platforms has launched a public offering of nearly $35 billion in common and convertible preferred stocks. The move comes as part of the company's ambitious strategy to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. In addition, Meta also plans to launch a separate at-the-market share sale program worth up to $60 billion after its new non-voting Class C shares start trading in Q1 2027.
Financial strategy
Meta's fundraising initiatives
The fundraising initiatives come as Meta increases its spending on data centers, computing capacity, and AI products.
This is all part of the company's effort to compete with other AI giants such as OpenAI and Anthropic.
As of September 30, Meta had $82.45 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, slightly more than its long-term debt of $80.92 billion, according to a quarterly filing last week.
Investment outlook
Ambitious financial strategy to bolster AI capabilities
Meta has pledged to invest some $825 billion in the future, mainly due to its increasing investments in data centers, AI infrastructure, and cloud computing capacity.
The company is also preparing for a new share sale program starting in early 2027 as part of this ambitious push.
This aggressive financial strategy highlights Meta's commitment to staying ahead in the competitive world of artificial intelligence technology.