Meta settles up to $16.68 billion over child safety claims
Business
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) just agreed to pay up to $16.68 billion to 29 US states.
The lawsuit said their apps were designed to keep children hooked, misled users about safety, and even improperly collected the personal data of children who used them.
Settlement reached during California trial
The settlement happened during a California trial, sidestepping what could have been a huge legal battle.
States raised big worries about how social media affects children's privacy.
Meta agreed to pay up to $16.68 billion in the settlement.