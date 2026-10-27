Meta stock offering, SpaceX $40B NVIDIA GPUs, Anthropic $2T IPO
Big names like Meta, SpaceX, and Anthropic are going all-in on AI, and the money involved is wild.
Meta just announced plans to raise billions of dollars through a huge stock offering.
SpaceX locked in a $40 billion debt financing deal for GPUs and would look to exclusively build on NVIDIA hardware.
Not to be outdone, Anthropic is aiming high with an IPO that could value it at up to $2 trillion.
Big tech attracts AI investment
Right now, investors are putting their money behind companies that already have solid businesses: think Meta's ad empire or SpaceX's tech infrastructure.
Smaller cloud firms aren't getting as much love and might even get squeezed out.
Meanwhile, giants like Amazon and Microsoft are gearing up for massive spending sprees (Amazon could top $300 billion by 2027), showing that in the AI race, having deep pockets and diverse assets really matters.