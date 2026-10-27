Meta stock offering, SpaceX $40B NVIDIA GPUs, Anthropic $2T IPO

Big names like Meta, SpaceX, and Anthropic are going all-in on AI, and the money involved is wild.

Meta just announced plans to raise billions of dollars through a huge stock offering.

SpaceX locked in a $40 billion debt financing deal for GPUs and would look to exclusively build on NVIDIA hardware.

Not to be outdone, Anthropic is aiming high with an IPO that could value it at up to $2 trillion.