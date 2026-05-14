Meta to cut 8,000 jobs next week for AI focus
Meta is letting go of about 8,000 employees next week, nearly 10% of its workforce.
Even after reporting nearly $27 billion in profit during the first quarter of this year, Meta is doubling down on artificial intelligence, and these layoffs are part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's push to focus more resources on AI.
Meta staff protest monitoring, privacy concerns
This isn't the first round: Meta has announced nearly 25,000 job cuts over the past four years as it tries to stay competitive and trim costs.
Employees aren't thrilled: there's been backlash over pay changes and new monitoring software used to collect typing and clicking activity for AI training that tracks their work activity without an opt-out option.
Some workers have started protests and union talks, especially in the UK raising concerns about privacy and job security as Meta goes all-in on AI.