Meta to cut 8,000 jobs next week for AI focus

Meta staff protest monitoring, privacy concerns

This isn't the first round: Meta has announced nearly 25,000 job cuts over the past four years as it tries to stay competitive and trim costs.

Employees aren't thrilled: there's been backlash over pay changes and new monitoring software used to collect typing and clicking activity for AI training that tracks their work activity without an opt-out option.

Some workers have started protests and union talks, especially in the UK raising concerns about privacy and job security as Meta goes all-in on AI.