Meta to launch cloud service for AI compute and models
Business
Meta (yep, Facebook's parent company) is about to launch a cloud service, letting other companies use its extra AI computing power and custom AI models.
This means Meta will be going head-to-head with giants like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, kind of like how SpaceX rents out its tech to other AI companies.
Meta names leaders for Meta Compute
Meta has poured money into building massive AI data centers in places like Louisiana and Ohio.
But since its own AI models (like Llama) haven't taken off as hoped, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees selling cloud access as a smart way to put all that infrastructure to work.
The new project, called Meta Compute, will be led by Santosh Janardhan, Daniel Gross, and Dina Powell McCormick.