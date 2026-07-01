Meta to launch cloud service for AI compute and models

Meta names leaders for Meta Compute

Meta has poured money into building massive AI data centers in places like Louisiana and Ohio.

But since its own AI models (like Llama) haven't taken off as hoped, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees selling cloud access as a smart way to put all that infrastructure to work.

The new project, called Meta Compute, will be led by Santosh Janardhan, Daniel Gross, and Dina Powell McCormick.