Meta to outearn Google in digital ad revenue this year

Meta AI lifts Reels watch time

Meta's boost comes from smarter AI that keeps people watching Reels longer (over 30% more year over year in the U.S.), making ads more effective.

But all this growth isn't cheap: Meta plans to spend around $135 billion on upgrades.

Meanwhile, Google is feeling the heat from rivals like Amazon, with its share of US search ads dropping below 50% for the first time in a decade, even as it works hard to stay ahead with new ideas.