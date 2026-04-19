Meta to outearn Google in digital ad revenue this year
Meta is expected to earn more from digital ads than Google this year, according to a new eMarketer report.
Meta's projected ad revenue is $243.46 billion, just ahead of Google's $239.54 billion.
This marks a big shift in the online ad world and shows how Meta's focus on AI-powered features and keeping users engaged on Reels, Threads, and WhatsApp is paying off.
Meta AI lifts Reels watch time
Meta's boost comes from smarter AI that keeps people watching Reels longer (over 30% more year over year in the U.S.), making ads more effective.
But all this growth isn't cheap: Meta plans to spend around $135 billion on upgrades.
Meanwhile, Google is feeling the heat from rivals like Amazon, with its share of US search ads dropping below 50% for the first time in a decade, even as it works hard to stay ahead with new ideas.