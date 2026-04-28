How Meta plans to undo its $2.5B Manus acquisition

Meta is preparing to reverse its acquisition of AI start-up Manus after the Chinese government blocked the deal on national security grounds, The Wall Street Journal reported. The tech giant had acquired Manus AI for $2.5 billion last year and integrated its technology into its systems. However, reversing this deal will be a complex process of disentangling operations, data, and technology that have already been integrated.

Transition Manus employees were integrated into Meta's workforce After the acquisition, Manus employees were integrated into Meta's workforce and moved to its Singapore offices. The start-up's leadership also joined the tech giant's AI division. Former investors such as Tencent, ZhenFund, and HongShan have received their payouts from this deal.

Investor response Former investors willing to cooperate Ex-Manus investors in Asia, including Tencent, HSG, and ZhenFund, are willing to cooperate if Meta goes ahead with its unwinding plan. However, one major hurdle is that Manus's investors such as US-based venture capital firm Benchmark have already received returns from the deal. This makes the unwinding process more complicated.

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Compliance timeline Preliminary deadline for unwinding the acquisition Chinese authorities have given Meta and Manus a preliminary deadline of multiple weeks to unwind the acquisition and restore the start-up's Chinese assets. This includes removing any data/technology previously transferred from Meta. If they fail to do so, Beijing is considering imposing penalties on both companies. The move comes amid heightened scrutiny over US investment in domestic start-ups developing frontier technologies.

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