Meta to spend C$13 billion on 1st Canadian data center

Meta pledges Alberta upgrades, Greenpeace concerned

The center starts with one gigawatt of power (enough for about 800,000 homes!) and could ramp up even more.

Alberta was picked for its chilly weather and affordable natural gas, great for energy-hungry AI.

Meta says it will fund major grid upgrades and use water-saving cooling tech, plus invest in renewables to balance out energy use.

Still, groups like Greenpeace Canada are worried about the environmental impact since much of Alberta's electricity comes from high-emission natural gas.