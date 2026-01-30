Metal stocks crash up to 10%, Nifty Metal dips 5%

Investors rushed to lock in profits after recent highs, causing big drops in stocks like Hindustan Copper (-10.5%) and NALCO (-10%). Plus, precious metals cooled while some industrial metals, such as copper, advanced as the US dollar strengthened.

What does it mean for you?

If you've been watching metal stocks climb, today's dip is a reminder that markets can turn quickly—especially when global trends shift or investors decide it's time to cash out.

It's all about timing and staying alert to what's happening around the world.