Metal stocks shine, Nifty Metal hits all-time high

Analysts think metal stocks still have room to grow—possibly another 15-25%. Recent government moves to block cheap Chinese steel imports are helping Indian companies, while new "green steel" policies and steady local demand are keeping momentum strong.

Technicals and global trends back metal momentum

It's a mix of global trends (like rising silver and steel prices, plus a weaker dollar) and investors moving money from IT into metals.

Technical analysis is also pointing to more gains ahead, with experts eyeing Tata Steel, NALCO, and SAIL as top picks for what could be an even bigger run.