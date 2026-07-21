Metalic Technoforge IPO 33% subscribed day 1, NIIs drove demand

Shares are priced between ₹72-77 each, with the company hoping to raise ₹50 crore before bids close on July 23, 2026.

Metalic Technoforge, founded in 2016 and making auto and industrial parts like ball studs and gears, plans to use most of the funds for building a new plant and upgrading its Rajkot facility, plus a chunk will go toward paying off loans.

Before launch, they already raised ₹14.16 crore from anchor investors like Aarth AIF Growth Fund and Brescon Opportunities Fund.